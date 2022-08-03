Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.