Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 575 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 98.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,029,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

