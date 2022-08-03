Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $380,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

