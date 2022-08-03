Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) versus Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Critical Analysis

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qiagen and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 683.13%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Qiagen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.98 $512.60 million $2.22 22.26 Surface Oncology $2.69 million 33.70 -$78.49 million ($1.27) -1.31

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Surface Oncology -182.63% -41.62% -28.27%

Summary

Qiagen beats Surface Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

