QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $217,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

