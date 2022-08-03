Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $29.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.65 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.90.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $314.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.