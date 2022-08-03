Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

