Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Down 2.1 %

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $239.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

