Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstCash stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.