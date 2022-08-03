Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Lowered by B. Riley

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Arena Group in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The Arena Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85.

Insider Activity at The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.