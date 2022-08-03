Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 747,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.