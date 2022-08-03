PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRTC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PureTech Health Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

