Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 19,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $717.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.