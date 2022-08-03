Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 19,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $717.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49.
Insider Activity at Pulmonx
In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.