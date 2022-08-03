Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 19,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $717.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

