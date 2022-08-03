Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 7.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.44% of Prologis worth $531,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. 29,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

