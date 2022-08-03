Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 32,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Professional has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Professional had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Professional during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Professional by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFHD. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Professional in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

