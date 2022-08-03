Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

BHF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

