Private Management Group Inc. Sells 14,342 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Liberty Global stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
