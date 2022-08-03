Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,584 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iStar by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iStar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iStar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in iStar by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 5,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,844. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

