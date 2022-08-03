Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 52,172 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

BK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 40,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

