Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Penske Automotive Group worth $42,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.48 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

