Private Management Group Inc. Has $34.51 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 318,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

