Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.82 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,864 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Loews worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

