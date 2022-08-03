Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 116,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $333.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average of $365.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.