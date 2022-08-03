Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

