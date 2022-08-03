Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 818,503 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 22.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 179,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

