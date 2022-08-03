Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 0.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45). 310,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 349,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.45).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,316.67.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

About Premier Miton Group

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.48), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($197,548.33).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

