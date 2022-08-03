Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £65.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

