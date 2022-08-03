Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £65.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.