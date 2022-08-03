PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):
- 7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $160.00.
- 7/22/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $110.00.
- 7/18/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
PPG Industries Price Performance
PPG stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.
PPG Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.