PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $160.00.

7/22/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $110.00.

7/18/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

PPG stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

