Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $215,869.92 and $3,025.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00614828 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017357 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034798 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
