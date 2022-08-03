PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0026

PotCoin (POT) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $589,061.98 and approximately $58.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.05 or 0.07101770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00160565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00252147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00682287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00583649 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005535 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.