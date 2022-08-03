Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.87

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.03 billion and $671.83 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00126532 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031359 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004183 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
