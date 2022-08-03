Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.26 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $546.62 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool.”

