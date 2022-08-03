Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.26 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $546.62 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00127505 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032185 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.
