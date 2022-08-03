Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $830,369.74 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $830,369.74 and $270,764.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
