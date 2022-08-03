Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $830,369.74 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $830,369.74 and $270,764.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.