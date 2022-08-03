POLKARARE Hits Market Capitalization of $75,624.41 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $75,624.41 and approximately $309,495.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
POLKARARE Coin Trading
