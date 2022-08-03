Piper Sandler Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $40.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.2 %

EVH opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1,446.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 425,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Evolent Health by 95.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $465,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.