Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 993,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

