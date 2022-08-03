PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 231,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 306,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

