Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,503. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

