Phantomx Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $20,305.26 and approximately $15.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00213491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001351 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00519362 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantomx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

