PGT Innovations, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $262,335. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

