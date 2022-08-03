Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

