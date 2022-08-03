Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.11.
About Permanent TSB Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.