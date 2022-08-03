PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

