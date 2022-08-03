PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $15,141.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00145174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

