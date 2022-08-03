Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 31.6% in July

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

