Peercoin Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,681,850 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

