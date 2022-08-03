Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 840

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.03) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.74).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 869.20 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 765.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.92. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 888.40 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,415.56.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

