PayPal (PYPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):
- 8/1/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00.
- 7/27/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $190.00 to $145.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $101.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00.
- 7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00.
- 7/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $98.00.
- 7/8/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 17,430,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.