PayPal (PYPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

8/1/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00.

7/27/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $190.00 to $145.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $101.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00.

7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00.

7/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $98.00.

7/8/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/6/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 17,430,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in PayPal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.