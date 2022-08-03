Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $375.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.23.

NYSE PAYC opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.65.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

