Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.