Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 5,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Trimble by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 9,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

